Inghams Group (ASX:ING) Shares Down 2.2%

Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$3.50 ($2.48) and last traded at A$3.54 ($2.51), approximately 1,819,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.62 ($2.57).

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$3.48 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.59.

Get Inghams Group alerts:

In other news, insider James (Jim) Leighton acquired 93,721 shares of Inghams Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.49 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$327,086.29 ($231,976.09).

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells poultry products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feed for poultry, pig, dairy, and equine industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.