Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.06.

IR stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.23. 2,198,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,935. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth $273,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 100.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 35.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 15.4% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

