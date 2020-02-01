Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.99 ($24.41).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

