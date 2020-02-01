Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:IBA traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.42. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

