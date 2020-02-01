Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IBTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. 740,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,030. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,390,000 after purchasing an additional 391,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312,164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 151,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,462 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

