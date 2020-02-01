Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price objective (down from GBX 1,900 ($24.99)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,499 ($32.87).

LON IMB traded up GBX 27.80 ($0.37) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,950.80 ($25.66). 1,678,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,912.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,928.47. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a GBX 72.01 ($0.95) dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $72.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

