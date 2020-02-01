ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. 5,513,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,990. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 17.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 494,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

