Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.86-3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.Illumina also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.80-7.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.07. 1,460,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. Illumina has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.45 and its 200-day moving average is $306.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.13.

In other news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.