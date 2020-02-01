Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $5.93 on Friday, hitting $290.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.19. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76.

In other Illumina news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

