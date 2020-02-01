Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.93. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-8.05 EPS.

ITW stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.98. 3,070,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.40.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

