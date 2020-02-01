Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.93. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-8.05 EPS.
ITW stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.98. 3,070,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.