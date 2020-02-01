Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-8.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.65-8.05 EPS.

ITW stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $174.98. 3,070,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,109. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $182.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.