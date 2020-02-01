ILCoin Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Crex24. During the last week, ILCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and approximately $190,211.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017049 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005440 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000157 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001981 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,363,453,907 coins and its circulating supply is 409,757,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, IDAX, CoinExchange, C-CEX and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

