Ignition Reaches Market Capitalization of $123,877.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $123,877.00 and $30.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047110 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00067822 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,465.48 or 1.00811380 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001457 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,269,668 coins and its circulating supply is 1,256,496 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

