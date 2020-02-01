Ignis Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Ignis has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Indodax, STEX and Vebitcoin. Ignis has a market cap of $21.33 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinbit, Indodax, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Upbit and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

