IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.42-5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62-2.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.42-5.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.14.

IDXX traded down $12.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.70. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $198.74 and a 52-week high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

