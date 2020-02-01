IDEX Membership (IDXM) Market Cap Hits $241,319.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for about $120.66 or 0.01285000 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $241,319.00 and $489.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.48 or 0.05874323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

