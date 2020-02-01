Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.15–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.5-83.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.07 million.Identiv also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVE. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 382,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,235. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

