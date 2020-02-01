Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ICHR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.13.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ichor has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.11 million, a PE ratio of 123.67 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ichor by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

