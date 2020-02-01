IAA (NYSE:IAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAA (NYSE:IAA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CJS Securities raised IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

IAA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. IAA has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in IAA by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

