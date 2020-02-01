Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
- HBC board unanimously backs Baker offer (castanet.net)
- HBC board unanimously backs Baker offer in amended and stated circular (msn.com)
- Hudson’s Bay board unanimously backs Baker privatization offer (theglobeandmail.com)
- HBC says new valuation has determined takeover offer is fair (castanet.net)
- HBC says updated valuation shows take-private offer is fair to shareholders (theglobeandmail.com)
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson’s Bay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hudson’s Bay
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
