Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $37.02 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.02.

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

HTHT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

