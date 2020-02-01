HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760,062 shares during the period. HSBC makes up approximately 3.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HSBC were worth $52,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in HSBC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,863. The company has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

