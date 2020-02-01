HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,077 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of HP by 73.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,135,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $78,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,682,478 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $69,672,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,419,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

