Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.89.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,667. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.