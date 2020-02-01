Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of LON:HSW traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 151.20 ($1.99). The company had a trading volume of 960,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.42. Hostelworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 251.50 ($3.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

