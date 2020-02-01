HOQU Reaches Market Capitalization of $357,065.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. HOQU has a total market cap of $357,065.00 and approximately $129,596.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.88 or 0.02980323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

