Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

