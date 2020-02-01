Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.5% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $151.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

