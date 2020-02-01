HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HMST. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.84 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 428,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,310,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

