Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 4.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

