Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.63-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.238-3.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.Hologic also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.63-2.67 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hologic from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.93.
NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. Hologic has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.
In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
