Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.63-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.238-3.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.Hologic also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.63-2.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hologic from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.93.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. Hologic has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

