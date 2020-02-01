Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.238-3.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Hologic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 2,484,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.93.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.