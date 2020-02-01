Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.238-3.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Hologic also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 2,484,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.16.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
