Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from to in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.93.
HOLX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.16.
In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hologic by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hologic by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 49,330 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
