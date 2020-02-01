Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from to in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.93.

HOLX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hologic by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hologic by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 49,330 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

