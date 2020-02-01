Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 119,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

