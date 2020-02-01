Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,030 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

