Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) shares rose 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 530,485 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 480,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

HCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Hi-Crush alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $172.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Hi-Crush’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,364.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hi-Crush by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR)

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.