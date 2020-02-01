Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 31,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 101,972 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,330,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $945.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. Heritage Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HFWA. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.