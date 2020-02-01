Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $6,695,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $4,855,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.88, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HP. B. Riley cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.95.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

