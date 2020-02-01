Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,277,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,851.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,811.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

