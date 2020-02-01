Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In other news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $625,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,744,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,995 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $124,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $202,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

