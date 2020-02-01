Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,617. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 14.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 47.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

