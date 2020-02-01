Head to Head Analysis: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Catchmark Timber Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 8 1 0 2.00 Catchmark Timber Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus target price of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 31.11%. Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Catchmark Timber Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catchmark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Catchmark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Catchmark Timber Trust pays out -21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Catchmark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -0.21% 0.16% 0.09% Catchmark Timber Trust -119.09% -48.74% -17.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Catchmark Timber Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $828.68 million 3.74 $13.39 million $2.45 9.68 Catchmark Timber Trust $97.86 million 5.14 -$122.01 million ($2.55) -4.02

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Catchmark Timber Trust. Catchmark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust beats Catchmark Timber Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

