HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $173.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,914. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,750.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,197 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.