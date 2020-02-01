HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 76,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

In related news, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 13,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $298,164.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

