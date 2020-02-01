Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

HA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.88. 917,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,775. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.71. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

