Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 4th

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0858 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.