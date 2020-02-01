Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes $6.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,940,000 after acquiring an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,751,000 after acquiring an additional 563,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,031,000 after acquiring an additional 768,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. 1,423,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.