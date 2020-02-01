Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 785 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.73. 1,191,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,676. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $300.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

