Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,714 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 42.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

WY stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 10,400,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,626. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.