Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,507 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.37. 6,394,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,133. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

